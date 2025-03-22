MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

Poll-scarred AAP undertakes major rejig, appoints new leaders for Delhi and Punjab

On Friday, the party named former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as president of its Delhi unit and senior leader Manish Sisodia as its in-charge for Punjab, the only state where the AAP is in power

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 22.03.25, 07:02 AM
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal File image

The AAP has undertaken an organisational shuffle that focuses on promoting young, educated and upper-caste leaders in Delhi and putting Punjab under greater scrutiny.

On Friday, the party named former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as president of its Delhi unit and senior leader Manish Sisodia as its in-charge for Punjab, the only state where the AAP is in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharadwaj is a former minister and an IT professional who lost his seat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Gopal Rai, who was booted out as the party’s Delhi unit chief following the Assembly poll debacle, has been named the in-charge of the party’s Gujarat unit where the AAP has four MLAs.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been made the in-charge of Punjab while the party’s national general secretary (organisation) and parliamentarian Sandeep Pathak has been given charge of his home state Chhattisgarh.

Party sources said Pathak’s role as organisational head would largely be taken up by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“Pathak’s strategy of data-driven political mobilisation has ended. He has been sidelined for the time being as he antagonised several leaders when he was given a free run in planning for the Delhi polls…. Manish getting Punjab implies that Arvindji will manage the state directly. The post involves negotiations with donors and it requires someone of Manish’s stature,” a source said.

An AAP leader said: “Arvindji prefers to project educated, relatively young, upper-caste leaders for Delhi like Atishi and Bharadwaj. We should ideally have a Dalit and a Muslim as co-conveners of the Delhi unit as both communities have stuck to the party even in its defeat."

RELATED TOPICS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Manish Sisodia Gopal Rai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS wakes up to virtues of English: 'Career language' shift to fight Hindi-imposition charge

RSS joint general secretary C.R. Mukunda’s comment came as he backed a three-language education formula — another rare move for the Sangh — prescribing the learning of the mother tongue, regional language and English without any direct reference to Hindi
Elon Musk.
Quote left Quote right

I look forward to prosecutions of those at Pentagon who are leaking false information to NYT

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT