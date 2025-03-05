MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police oppose plea seeking FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra over his role in 2020 Delhi riots

Filing its written submissions, the prosecution said Mishra was being 'framed' in the matter as he had no role to play

PTI Published 05.03.25, 08:41 PM
Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra PTI

Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed a plea seeking FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Filing its written submissions, the prosecution said Mishra was being "framed" in the matter as he had no role to play in the northeast Delhi riots.

On February 27, additional chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia reserved the order for March 24 after noting the prosecution’s submissions about "a plan" being "hatched to shift the blame on Mishra".

Also Read

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad then said Mishra’s role was investigated already in the larger conspiracy behind the riots.

"The chats of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020. Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra," Prasad said.

Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas sought the FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kapil Mishra Delhi Police
