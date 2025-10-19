‘Our agenda is clear — clean up roads’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw responds to DK Shivakumar jibe

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has hit back at Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar after he suggested she had a “personal agenda” in criticising Bengaluru’s failing infrastructure.

“Not true. Both TV Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP and JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear — clean up and restore roads,” Shaw posted on X Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, deputy CM Shivakumar, leading his “Bengaluru Nadige” walk in KR Puram, questioned why Shaw had not spoken up during previous BJP and JD(S) regimes about the city’s infrastructure and said: “If she wants to develop the roads, let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads.”

Shivakumar defended his government on Sunday, saying Rs 50 crore has been allocated for KR Puram and urging citizens to report issues via helpline 1533. “If anyone demands a bribe, I have instructed that they be suspended by this evening,” he said.

His response came after Shaw highlighted Bengaluru’s poor roads and garbage problem, citing a visitor’s feedback at Biocon Park:

“Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?” Shaw wrote on X on October 14.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge told ANI that work is “in progress” and the city is “growing at a rapid pace.” Industries Minister MB Patil acknowledged Shaw’s concerns but said her remarks were “not in good taste” given ongoing projects.

Priyank criticised Shaw and Pai saying, “I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they (visitors) have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it.”