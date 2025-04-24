‘India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers, spelling out India’s resolve in his first speech after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

He started his speech in Bihar’s Madhubani calling on the audience to pay their respects to those killed in Kashmir.

"Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers,” he said. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us."

The prime minister said all of India shares the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack.

“Some lost their son, some a brother, some a partner. This sorrow is the sorrow of the entire nation,” he stressed.

“No one will be spared,” he vowed. “Neither the ones who pulled the trigger nor the ones who plotted in the shadows.”

Modi’s speech is to address panchayati raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country. He is also launching several projects worth approximately Rs 13,500 crore on the occasion.