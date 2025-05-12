MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi's address to nation at 8 pm today after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Earlier in the day, Modi chaired a high-level meeting, which included ministers Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan

PTI Published 12.05.25, 05:59 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM tonight, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives.

Ghai is scheduled to speak with his Pakistani counterpart this evening, the second time since Saturday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

