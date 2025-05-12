PM Modi too hot, pro-war trolls target foreign secretary Vikram Misri, daughter

Pro-war online trolls, baying for blood over the stoppage of military action against Pakistan but too scared to attack the Prime Minister, have been going after foreign secretary Vikram Misri who has had to lock his X handle.

Trolls put out personal details of Misri and his daughter. A source said the foreign secretary had locked his handle because he had been “doxed” — Internet lingo for being spammed with threats and derisive remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misri faced abusive tweets accusing him of treason over India agreeing to cease hostilities with Pakistan.

His daughter, a lawyer, was attacked by apparently Right-wing handles for her legal aid work for Rohingyas in Myanmar, and for writing for The Wire — one of many news websites that have faced partial blocking without explanation duringOperation Sindoor.

Last week, Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin and The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani complained about receiving threats, including those of rape.

Bhasin’s X handle has been blocked. Kashmir Times has a no-war stand and has reported extensively on the horrors that people living near the LoC face.

The defence spokespersons, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, too have faced criticism for “fumbling” during their media briefings.

After several X handles came up in the names of these two officers, the Centre’s publicity arm, the Press Information Bureau, clarified on Sunday that they were not on the platform.

Himanshi, the widow of Lt Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam massacre, has been subjected to invective and character assassination by Right-wing social media handles after she spoke out against the targeting of Muslims.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, left, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during a special briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, in New Delhi. PTI

Misri found support from former colleagues, the Opposition and civil society.

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on X: “Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed forthe decisions taken by TheExecutive /or any Political leadership.”

The Kerala unit of the Congress tweeted: “...They’re targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, as though he unilaterally decided on the ceasefire, not Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh or Jaishankar.

“His family is being subjected to vile abuse, forcing @VikramMisri to protect his tweets. These Modi bhakts can’t bring themselves to hold their ‘God’ accountable, so they lash out at everyone else instead.

“Modi is now grappling with the Frankenstein’s monster he created in the form of the IT Cell, and it will turn on him very soon.”

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao posted on X: “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

“Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop — stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down.”

In a post on X, retired diplomat Navdeep Suri wrote: “It is absolutely disgusting to see the trolls target Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri and his family. He has been a picture of professionalism — calm, composed, measured and articulate. But that’s not enough for the bloodlust of a section of our society.”

The X handle of Outlook magazine was blocked for unknown reasons on Sunday.

The India Chapter of South Asian Women in Media spoke out against the online blocking of the media and the arrest of journalist Hilal Mir.

“We stand against any move to curtail the freedom of the press,” the group said.

“As the fourth pillar of democracy, we take our contribution to India and the world with unwavering responsibility guided by our conscience and commitment. We urge the government to be transparent about its actions and lift the censorship immediately.”

Media bodies, Opposition parties and human rights groups have castigated the Centre for cracking downon critical reporting in the media amid the tensions with Pakistan.