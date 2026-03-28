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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

PM Modi holds call with Saudi Crown Prince on West Asia tensions, stress on 'freedom of navigation'

This was the second telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia since the West Asia conflict started on February 28

PTI Published 28.03.26, 08:07 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussed with him the ongoing conflict in West Asia and agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation.

In his telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the prime minister also reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

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"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia," he said in a post on X.

Modi said both leaders agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure.

"Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he said.

This was the second telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia since the West Asia conflict started on February 28.

While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Persian nation targeted its neighbours and Israel.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

Modi has also spoken to several world leaders since the conflict started and they include those from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia.

US President Donald Trump has also spoken to Modi following which the prime minister said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".

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