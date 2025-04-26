PM Modi fooling people, says Siddaramaiah; Sagarika Ghose blasts Centre’s Baisaran ‘permission’ claim

At least two Opposition leaders on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of politics and subterfuge over the Pahalgam attack, which they called the result of a security lapse.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said there was no need for a war and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "fooling people"; journalist-turned Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose accused the Centre of misleading the Opposition.

The prime minister did not attend the all-party meeting conveyed by the Centre post the attack, but took part in an election rally in Bihar, the Karnataka chief minister pointed out.

"The prime minister should have been there during the all-party meeting. He had gone to electioneering in Bihar. So what is important to him? He is putting ‘topi’ (hat) on people [fooling people]," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysore, as reported by PTI.

He was responding to a query on India’s response to the terrorist attack, per the agency.

The chief minister said, "There is no need for war. We are not in favour of it. We should take stringent measures. That’s it. Security should be beefed up."

There should be peace in the country. People should be protected and the Centre should initiate security measures, he added.

Asked about the Centre’s orders to states to send back Pakistani nationals, Siddaramaiah said: "We will cooperate. We will send back the Pakistani nationals and inform the Centre about it. Right now, we do not have information about the number of Pakistanis residing in Karnataka."

According to the CM, Pakistani nationals are in the major cities of the state, but most of them are in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah iterated that the Pahalgam terror strike was the outcome of a security lapse.

Why did the @narendramodi government and Home Minister @AmitShah mislead the Opposition at the All Party Meeting by stating that no police permission was sought to open the Baisaran meadow where the massacre took place? Baisaran meadow has been open since 2020. Don’t pass the buck Mr Shah. Take responsibility,” posted the Trinamool’s Ghose on her X (formerly Twitter) handle along with a video of herself speaking.

She doubled down on the accusation in an interview to PTI Videos, saying: "There is an important question regarding Pahalgam attack. During the all-party meeting, Modi government especially Amit Shah said to Opposition that Baisaran meadow was opened without police permission. It is not truth, the truth is Baisaran meadow has been open since 2020, there is no permission of police required for its use. That means that Modi government and HM Amit Shah are trying escape from their responsibility. The truth is that Modi government has made J&K an Union Territory, the office of L-G is responsible for the law and order, the office of L-G works under Home Minister, Home Ministry. Modi government and Amit Shah cannot run away from accountability."