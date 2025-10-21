PM Modi flags off stronger push to defence exports in Diwali speech aboard INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and indicated a push for more defence exports in his Diwali speech aboard the INS Vikrant, off the Goa coast.

Modi has since assuming office celebrated every Diwali at a military station.

Dressed in navy blue action overalls, Modi told the sailors: “Just a few months ago, we saw that Vikrant’s name alone gave sleepless nights to the whole of Pakistan…. Our INS Vikrant today is a great symbol of a self-reliant India and Made in India….

“The fear instilled by the Indian Navy, the incredible skill displayed by the Indian Air Force, the bravery of the Indian Army, and the tremendous coordination of the three services forced Pakistan to its knees so quickly in Operation Sindoor.”

He added: “On average, a new indigenous warship or submarine is being inducted into the navy every 40 days…. Our missiles like the BrahMos and Akash have also proven their capability in Operation Sindoor.”

Indicating a vigorous push for defence exports, he said: “India is building the capacity to export weapons and equipment for all three armed forces. Our goal is to become one of the top defence exporters globally.

“Our defence exports have increased more than 30-fold in the last decade. Defence startups and indigenous defence units have played a significant role in this success....”

Modi lauded the navy’s role in ensuring “global stability”.

“In an interconnected world, when the economy and progress of countries depend on sea routes, India’s navy is playing a vital role in global stability,” he said.

“Today, 66 per cent of the world’s oil supply and 50 per cent of the world’s container shipments pass through the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy is deployed as the guardian of the Indian Ocean to protect these routes.”

The Prime Minister hailed the government’s recent successes against the Maoist rebels.

“Today, the country is on the verge of liberation from Naxalite-Maoist terrorism; liberation is knocking at the door, friends,” he said.

“Before 2014, nearly 125 districts across the country were under the control of Naxalite-Maoist forces…. And now from 125 districts, the number has fallen to just 11; and even among the 11, only three districts are left where their influence is still visible.”

He went on: “These districts are witnessing record sales and record purchases during the GST Savings Festival. In those districts where Maoist terror never allowed the Constitution to be mentioned, even remotely, the mantra of Swadeshi is resonating, and misguided youth are abandoning the .303 (rifle) and embracing the Constitution….”

The Prime Minister extolled India’s role as a “friend” to its neighbourhood and the world at large.

“From Africa to Southeast Asia, the world sees India as a world friend in times of disaster and adversity. In 2014, our neighbouring country, the Maldives, faced a water crisis, and we launched Operation Neer. Our navy arrived in the Maldives with clean water,” Modi said.

“In 2017, Sri Lanka was hit by devastating floods, and India was the first to extend a helping hand. In 2018, Indonesia was struck by a tsunami, and India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Indonesia in relief and rescue operations.

“Similarly, whether it was the devastation caused by the earthquake in Myanmar or the crisis in Mozambique in 2019 or Madagascar in 2020, India reached out with a spirit of service….

“Our armed forces have also launched operations from time to time to bring back people stranded abroad. From Yemen to Sudan, wherever needed, your bravery and courage have greatly strengthened the confidence of Indians living around the world.

“We have saved the lives of thousands of foreign nationals -- not just Indians but also the citizens of many other countries stranded in those countries.”

Modi watched a display of the warship’s air power, attended a cultural event by sailors, and interacted with their families over lunch.