Cuttack mobilises 64 platoons and anti-terror units ahead of Kali Puja immersion

Cuttack has been placed on high alert ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja, with the immersion procession of Goddess Kali scheduled for October 24.

Around 64 platoons of police, along with 800 auxiliary police personnel (APR) and anti-terror squads, have been deployed across the city to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“The 1,000-year-old city is known for its bhaichara (brotherhood) and communal harmony. Whatever happened is a thing of the past. We are hopeful that nothing will go wrong,” said Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh.

The heightened vigil follows the communal violence that broke out during Durga Puja immersion last month, when clashes between the police and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists left several shops torched and a dozen police personnel, including DCP Rishikesh Khilari Dnyandeo, injured. The city had been under curfew for 36 hours and internet services were suspended.

DCP Dnyandeo told The Telegraph that the administration is taking no chances this time. “More than 300 officers, 64 platoons of police, 800 APR personnel and anti-terrorist squads have been mobilised for crowd control and law enforcement. We have also strengthened our intelligence network,” he said.

He confirmed that the immersion route will remain the same as during Durga Puja but with tighter surveillance and additional deployment. “We have intensified patrolling and stressed on strategic deployment. We appeal to citizens to cooperate and ensure nothing goes wrong,” he added.

Over the past 24 hours, the police executed four non-bailable warrants, checked 522 vehicles and collected ₹5.66 lakh in fines.