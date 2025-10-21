BJD fields Snehangini Chhuria in Nuapada by-election as triangular contest heats up

The stage is set for a triangular battle in Nuapada with BJD candidate and former minister Snehangini Chhuria filing her nomination papers on Monday.

Polling in the constituency will be held on November 11, the seat having fallen vacant after the death of BJD stalwart Rajendra Dholakia.

All senior party leaders were present during Chhuria’s filing, underscoring that the BJD would deploy its full strength to reclaim the seat, which it views as a test of prestige. Any setback would further dent the party’s post-defeat morale.

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, who recently quit the BJD to join the saffron camp, has already filed his nomination, as has Congress veteran Ghasiram Majhi. Jay’s switch dealt a blow to the BJD, which had hoped to cash in on a sympathy wave following his father’s death.

On Sunday, the BJD organised a massive rally in Nuapada to project organisational strength. “I am here to serve the people of Nuapada,” said Chhuria, seeking to reassure workers that the party remains strong despite the defection.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said: “The BJP government is trying to halt Nuapada’s development. The BJD will fight on this issue. It was Biju Babu who had granted district status to Nuapada.”

Observers believe the bypoll will be an acid test for both parties and could set the tone for next year’s panchayat elections. “The BJD, ousted after 24 years in power, will see this election as a challenge. Winning Nuapada would help it regain public confidence,” said journalist Birupakshya Tripathy.

The BJD faced turmoil after Jay Dholakia joined the BJP on October 11. Unable to find a local consensus candidate, it fielded Chhuria, who hails from western Odisha. The BJP has been quick to brand her an outsider, but BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma dismissed the claim, saying, “Every vote cast will go to Naveen Patnaik.”

Party supremo Naveen Patnaik will personally campaign in Nuapada and is expected to visit the constituency twice before polling day. “Naveen’s presence will change the equation,” a senior BJD leader said.

Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi said voters were “fed up with both BJD and BJP” and would back a “local and genuine” candidate. Meanwhile, Jay Dholakia hopes a sympathy wave will work in his favour.