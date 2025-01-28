PM Modi calls up US President Donald Trump, discusses 'peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity and security,” Modi posted on X.

The India readout of the conversation said Trump and Modi discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership and measures to advance it, including in areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence.

They exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and iterated their commitment to work together to promote global peace, prosperity and security. The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date. Reuters had reported that Indian and US diplomats were trying to arrange a February meeting between Modi and Trump in Washington.

There was, however, no official word from the White House or the social media-savvy President on the conversations for more than two hours after Modi disclosed that the call had taken place on Monday. This is the second time the two have spoken since Trump’s election victory.

Modi is the sixth world leader Trump has spoken to since assuming office last Monday after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, King Abdullah II of Jordan, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.