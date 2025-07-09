Plea in SC seeks regular electoral roll scrutiny to weed out ‘infiltrators’

A petition to conduct special intensive revision of electoral rolls before every parliamentary, state and local body elections was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the ground that it would help weed out "anti-national elements and illegal infiltrators".

This comes against the backdrop of a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission's order directing a special intensive revision in poll-bound Bihar as being illegal and unconstitutional. The matter is slated for hearing on July 10.

The latest petition has been filed by PIL activist Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought listing of the matter with the batch of PILs scheduled to be heard on July 10. But a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Baghchi said this could be done provided "defects are cured".

The bench said the registry would do the needful if the "defects are cured", which implies that details such as affidavits, court fees and documents that are mandatory at the time of filing are complied with.

While the other batch of petitions has filed by Opposition parties, political leaders, civil liberty organisations and individuals assailing the EC's decision on roll revision, Upadhyay's petition wants it to be a regular exercise before every election. His petition has sought a direction to the Election Commission to conduct such revisions to ensure that only Indian citizens decide on politics and policy, not illegal foreign infiltrators.

He submitted that the demography of 200 districts and 1,500 tehsils has changed after Independence because of massive illegal infiltration, deceitful religious conversion and population explosion.

"Demography is destiny, and dozens of districts have already seen their destiny being shaped by those who aren't Indians. It is through elections that a nation shapes its politics and policy, and therefore, it is a constitutional duty of the Centre, state and the ECI to ensure that only genuine citizens cast their votes in parliamentary, Assembly and local body elections, not foreigners. For this, special intensive scrutiny of electoral rolls, from time to time, is necessary," the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that illegal infiltration is a serious threat to national security but state governments are not using the provisions of the National Security Act, 1980, against infiltrators and their facilitators. He submitted that with margins of victory often within a few hundred votes, illegal voters can decisively influence results.