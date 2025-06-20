Plan on evacuation from Israel: Centre decides to carry out exit through land borders

A day after launching Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indians from Iran, the Centre on Thursday decided to carry out a similar operation for nationals in Israel who wish to leave through the country’s land borders.

Although the external affairs ministry did not specify which land borders Indians can use to leave Israel by road, an earlier advisory had provided e-visa links of Egypt and Jordan for border crossings. According to the Indian embassy website, there are 18,000 Indians in Israel working as caregivers to the elderly, diamond traders and IT professionals, besides students.

Announcing the evacuation, the ministry said in a statement: “In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave. Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.”

All Indians have been asked to register with the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv for arrangements to be made. The embassy on Thursday reiterated its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.