MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 June 2025

Plan on evacuation from Israel: Centre decides to carry out exit through land borders

Although the external affairs ministry did not specify which land borders Indians can use to leave Israel by road, an earlier advisory had provided e-visa links of Egypt and Jordan for border crossings

Anita Joshua Published 20.06.25, 06:16 AM
Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel

Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel AP/PTI

A day after launching Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indians from Iran, the Centre on Thursday decided to carry out a similar operation for nationals in Israel who wish to leave through the country’s land borders.

Although the external affairs ministry did not specify which land borders Indians can use to leave Israel by road, an earlier advisory had provided e-visa links of Egypt and Jordan for border crossings. According to the Indian embassy website, there are 18,000 Indians in Israel working as caregivers to the elderly, diamond traders and IT professionals, besides students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the evacuation, the ministry said in a statement: “In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave. Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.”

All Indians have been asked to register with the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv for arrangements to be made. The embassy on Thursday reiterated its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict Evacuation External Affairs Ministry Indians
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Speak English? Shame, Shame: Amit shah’s push for Hindi draws widespread criticism

While Shah spoke in favour of all Indian languages and did not mention Hindi, the BJP’s critics argue that shunning English would leave the country without a link language — a vacuum Hindi would then be left to fill
President Donald Trump speaks as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

Trump to decide within two weeks on joining Israel’s military campaign against Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT