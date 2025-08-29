MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 29 August 2025

Piyush Goyal points to Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia in first comment after 50% Trump tariff

Commerce and industry minister assures exporters of all support to deal with the current global uncertainties on the trade front, which he said was caused due to the ‘unilateral actions of a country’

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 29.08.25, 01:00 PM
Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal. PTI picture

India is taking steps to diversify its exports and boost domestic demand to support exporters hit by "unilateral action" taken by a country, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday in his first public comment since the doubling of US tariffs on Indian goods to up to 50 per cent took effect this week.

He said a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman will be finalised soon, and Qatar also wants to negotiate a pact with India, as does Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that talks with the European Union for an FTA are moving at a faster pace now.

The penalty on exports has rung alarm bells across the Indian economy, with everyone from 15 lakh fishing jobs in Odisha to 2.8 crore shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh coming under a cloud.

Similarly the diamond hub of Surat, industrial sectors in Bengal and brass industry of Moradabad are also staring at a grim future.

Goyal assured exporters of all support to deal with the current global uncertainties on the trade front, which he said was caused due to the “unilateral actions of a country”.

The government is in consultation with all the stakeholders, including Indian missions abroad, for diversification of exports, he said.

Also Read

He expressed confidence that domestic consumption will get a boost from the GST reforms. "Our exports this year will be higher than last year," Goyal said at an event

India's share in global trade is only about 2 per cent, and about 40 per cent of items of the total exports to the US are out of the ambit of 50 per cent tariffs.

RELATED TOPICS

Piyush Goyal India-US Trade Deal Free Trade Agreement (FTA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Guess what is common between the Chinese Communist Party, Musk and Bhagwat

They all want women to have more children; challenges to that remain but then, even if one leaves out China, the RSS chief and the world’s richest man are extremely powerful people who can influence government policies
The photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro posted at the end of his thread on X
Quote left Quote right

Navarro’s new salvo, including photo of PM Modi in saffron robes: ‘Politically connected’ titans

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT