Pinarayi Vijayan lays the foundation stone for township for Wayanad landslide victims

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a township project in Wayanad that would rehabilitate 402 families displaced by the twin landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala eight months ago.

While unveiling the project plaque at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta, Vijayan heaped praise on the unity of Keralites, who went all out to help in the rescue operations and later in the relief efforts. However, he slammed the Centre for showing a “lackadaisical attitude” when the state sought financial assistance towards rehabilitation and granting a loan.

Terming the event an “emotional” affair, Vijayan said the people of Kerala had proved that nothing could prevent the successful implementation of the township project.

He acknowledged the help of the Siddaramaiah government in neighbouring Karnataka that sanctioned ₹20 crore on Thursday for constructing 100 houses for those displaced by the landslides.

“The DYFI has raised funds for 100 houses by collecting and selling scrap material. Students part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in colleges also contributed ₹10 crore towards the township project,” Vijayan added.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the event a “solemn” occasion for everyone gathered there. Priyanka, who is on a three-day visit to her constituency, told the gathering that nothing could actually compensate for what the people lost in the landslides.

“I’m urging the Kerala chief minister that the state should look into the issue of those people who took bank loans following the tragedy and have been unable to pay back. I also hope that those beneficiaries who have been left out of the initial list will eventually be looked after,” said Priyanka.