Pilots’ concern on longer duty hours following closure of Pakistan airspace

A pilots’ association on Wednesday raised concern about the alleged violation of flight and duty time limitations (FDTL) following the closure of Pakistan airspace, which has led to longer international flight durations and extended duty time for pilots and crew.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expressing concern about reports of alleged FDTL violation and seeking clarification on whether dispensations (an exemption from a law) had been issued by the regulator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the direct implications on flight safety, crew well-being, regulatory compliance and India’s reputation in global aviation forums, we urge the DGCA to investigate these practices urgently and issue necessary clarifications and instructions to ensure strict adherence to FDTL norms,” ALPA India wrote in the letter.

ALPA India said there were instances where flights were reportedly operating beyond the permissible FDTL under the cover of “so-called dispensations”. It pointed out that the absence of proper dispensation orders was creating confusion, legal ambiguity and potential safety risks.

To minimise the risk of untoward incidents and fatigue-related safety issues, FDTL regulations were laid down for airline operators to ensure adequate rest timing for cockpit crew. Under the revised guidelines, which will be rolled out in two phases in July and November this year, the minimum weekly rest period has been extended from 36 hours to 48 hours.