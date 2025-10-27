ALPA India warns DGCA against longer Boeing 787 duty limits citing flight safety concerns

A pilots’ group on Sunday urged the aviation regulator to immediately withdraw its decision to extend flight duty hours for two-pilot Boeing 787 operations, saying flying long routes with restricted rest capability increased chances of fatigue-induced errors.

Mentioning the Air India Dreamliner flight crash in Ahmedabad, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) underlined that extending duty hours instead of mandating additional crew raised serious questions about prioritising flight safety over operational costs and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently decided to extend the flight duty time limit (FDTL) for Boeing 787 two-man crew operations from 10 hours to 10.30 hours, and 13 hours of flight duty period (FDP) to 14 hours.

The pilots' association called the decision unjustified and dangerously inconsistent with global safety practices.

“Operating long routes with restricted rest capability, compounded by adverse weather and night operations, creates a scenario ripe for fatigue-induced errors,” ALPA India said, citing that fatigue remained a major factor in numerous aviation accidents worldwide.

The pilot association requested the regulator to immediately withdraw the FDTL extension for two-pilot 787 operations and mandate augmented crew (3-man operations) for all flights exceeding eight hours or operating through the window of circadian low (WOCL) until the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airworthiness directive mandating restriction of the captain’s seat recline function was modified.

WOCL is the period between 2am and 6am when human alertness is at its lowest.

The FAA’s airworthiness directive mandates restrictions of the captain’s seat recline function on the Boeing 787 because of safety concerns. This restriction has had a direct and severe impact on crew rest quality during flight, ALPA India said. The inability to recline the seat significantly reduces the effectiveness of in-flight rest, particularly on long routes, it added.

The pilots’ group demanded that the aviation watchdog undertake a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in consultation with flight crew representatives before approving any further deviation from established limits.

“This issue strikes at the heart of flight safety. The recent regulatory action, if left unaddressed, exposes not only the operating crew but also passengers and the travelling public to unnecessary and preventable risk,” ALPA India said.

The association sought the DGCA’s urgent intervention in the interest of operational safety, regulatory integrity and the welfare of the pilots who shouldered the ultimate responsibility for flight safety.