PIB flags AI-generated fake video of Army Chief’s remarks on Operation Sindoor

A video circulating online, which claimed Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitted to India losing fighter jets and soldiers during Operation Sindoor was AI-generated propaganda, the Press Information Bureau said on Sunday.

Calling the circulating video “false propaganda,” the PIB urged people not to fall for such content.

“Don’t fall for AI-generated propaganda!” the agency posted, clarifying that “Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi has not made any such statement.”

The agency added, “Fake AI videos are being spread to mislead and cause panic. If you encounter such content, please report it to us.”

“It is too early to comment on the effect of Operation Sindoor on the LoC situation as it has not been that long since it ended. Has state-sponsored terrorism ended? I don’t think so because infiltration attempts are still happening on LoC. And we all know how many terrorists have been killed and how many of them have escaped,” Gen Dwivedi had said on September 5.

These remarks were distorted in the fake clip to suggest battlefield losses.

The PIB post triggered reactions online, with one X user writing, “How easy some in India can be mass influenced by an AI slop photo in a WhatsApp forward is downright scary. Raise awareness about this stuff!”

This is not the first time fake AI-generated content has been circulated to create confusion.

In early July, PIB had fact checked a viral post alleging that India’s Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh, had admitted being “defeated” by Pakistan’s electronic warfare and intelligence systems, with Chinese technology playing a role.

“This is Fake! No such statement has been made by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh,” PIB had said.