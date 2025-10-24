MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Delhi police arrest two suspected ISIS operatives plotting terror attack in capital city

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, say police

PTI Published 24.10.25, 11:13 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Delhi Police has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning a terror strike in a high-footfall area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said.

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, police said.

"The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Police ISIS Arrest Terror Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry, Piyush Goyal says in latest signal on US agreement

The proposed trade deal between Washington and Delhi has been in limbo for a while now and it is believed that the reason is India’s ‘red lines’ around agriculture and dairy products
Karoline Leavitt
Quote left Quote right

H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that's driven down American wages

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT