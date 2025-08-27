MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Patna school tragedy: Class 5 girl dies after being found with severe burns in washroom

The victim, a class 5 student, was found unconscious with critical burns in the washroom of the Girls’ Middle School within Gardani Bagh police station limits

PTI Published 27.08.25, 06:45 PM
Representational image file picture

A 12-year-old girl died on Wednesday soon after being found with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run school in Patna, police said.

The victim, a class 5 student, was found unconscious with critical burns in the washroom of the Girls’ Middle School within Gardani Bagh police station limits.

"Police immediately reached the spot and took the girl to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where she succumbed to injuries. It is still not clear how the girl sustained severe burns and how she reached the washroom. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," Patna SP (central) Diksha told reporters.

Following news of the girl’s death, her family members reached the school, created a commotion and assaulted a few police personnel, the SP claimed, adding that the situation was soon brought under control.

Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

