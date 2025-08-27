Patna school tragedy: Class 5 girl dies after being found with severe burns in washroom

A 12-year-old girl died on Wednesday soon after being found with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run school in Patna, police said.

The victim, a class 5 student, was found unconscious with critical burns in the washroom of the Girls’ Middle School within Gardani Bagh police station limits.

"Police immediately reached the spot and took the girl to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where she succumbed to injuries. It is still not clear how the girl sustained severe burns and how she reached the washroom. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," Patna SP (central) Diksha told reporters.

Following news of the girl’s death, her family members reached the school, created a commotion and assaulted a few police personnel, the SP claimed, adding that the situation was soon brought under control.

Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

