regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Patna Medical College fire uncovers NEET admit cards, burnt cash, raising cheating concerns

The medical college administration has submitted a written complaint to the police, asking for a detailed investigation

Dev Raj Published 10.01.25, 07:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The fire that broke out in a hostel room of the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) yielded several NEET undergraduate admit cards, MBBS examination OMR answer sheets of Aryabhatta Knowledge University and partially burnt currency worth 10 lakh.

The medical college administration has submitted a written complaint to the police, asking for a detailed investigation.

The recovery has once again brought the spotlight back on the use of unfair means in examinations. The NEET undergraduate paper was leaked last year, leading to nationwide protests by students.

The fire broke out late Tuesday night in one of the rooms of Chanakya Hostel of the college, still retained by a former postgraduate student identified as Ajay Kumar in an unauthorised manner, despite passing out in 2023.

A fire brigade was rushed to the hostel and the inferno was doused. Once the job was over, the firemen were shocked to see NEET undergraduate admit cards, Aryabhatta Knowledge University OMR answer sheets and burnt currency of 500 and 100 denominations strewn. The recovered goods were kept by the hostel in-charge.

“The room was allotted to Ajay Kumar. He completed his postgraduation from here around one-and-a-half years ago after failing several times. He did not vacate the room despite reminders,” PMCH principal Vidya Pati Choudhary told The Telegraph.

“We came to know about the NEET UG admit cards, Aryabhatta Knowledge University OMR answer sheets, burnt cash and other objectionable things. We have written to the police to investigate the matter,” Choudhary said, adding that no FIR has been registered by the college administration.

An officer with the local Pirbahore police station said they were waiting for the college to register an FIR. Sources in the PMCH said Ajay, who has political connections, is suspected to have been involved in unfair means in examinations.

