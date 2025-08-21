Delhi CM attacked at grouse meet: Kin claim Gujarat man is aggrieved dog lover

A 41-year-old man from Gujarat’s Rajkot allegedly pulled Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta by the hair and slapped her during a grievance redress session on Wednesday morning.

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai has been booked for attempting to murder.

Gupta was meeting those who had come for Jan Sunwai — a weekly grievance

redress forum when she was attacked. Her guards overpowerd Khimjibhai.

Police said Khimjibhai was a seasoned hell raiser with several cases of assault and public drunkenness against him. His relatives told reporters in Rajkot that he was mentally unstable, loved animals, and had gone to Delhi as he was upset with the Supreme Court order to permanently relocate Delhi’s stray dogs. The Delhi government has been implementing the court order.

Gupta, a BJP leader, posted on X: “The attack on me during this morning’s public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.

“Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again.”

The Congress and the AAP condemned the incident, with the national party commenting that if the chief minister “is not safe, how will the security of the common people of Delhi and women working outside their homes be ensured?”

The BJP alleged that the AAP was behind the attack. The AAP reminded the BJP that Gupta had mocked former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal when he was assaulted.

The police said Khimjibhai was immediately detained after the incident and his records verified. “We got to know that he was previously booked in five different cases at Bhaktinagar police station in Gujarat,” a source said.

He was earlier booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means and causing grievous hurt, among others.

Khimjibhai was taken into custody and shifted to the Civil Lines police station, where he is being interrogated. Delhi Police are verifying his personal details with the help of Gujarat authorities.

“We have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Further probe is underway,” deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused had reached Delhi two days earlier and was captured on CCTV cameras conducting reconnaissance near the chief minister’s residence. He was also seen talking over the phone in the area. The special cell of the Delhi Police has been roped in for further investigation.

“The accused will be produced before the court, and we are planning to seek at least five days’ remand. He came to Delhi by train and we have seized his mobile phone, which contains some videos of the Jan Sunwai — one at the CM’s residence in Shalimar Bagh and another at her camp office,” the source added.

Gupta’s office said the attack was a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”. Police officers said the assault was serious and could have been life-threatening. Another officer said Khimjibhai was not carrying any weapon. The home ministry said Gupta’s security would be upgraded to Z+.