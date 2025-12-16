Parliament adjourned as BJP seeks apology over Modi slogans at Congress rally row

The Treasury benches on Monday forced adjournments in both Houses of Parliament, protesting alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress’s "vote theft" rally in the capital on Sunday.

Health minister and leader of the House J.P. Nadda led the charge against the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, while parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju did the same in the Lok Sabha, demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

"At the Congress rally, slogans wishing the Prime Minister’s death were raised. This is condemnable. The Congress and Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation for this. The Congress party has brought down the level of politics beyond imagination,” Nadda told the House, amid protests by ruling side members. Sonia was present in the House. Opposition members stood up to protest the demand for an apology.

In the Lok Sabha, Rijiju raised the issue as the House assembled for Question Hour. “At the Congress’s rally yesterday (Sunday), slogans of digging Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s grave were raised. There can be nothing more shameful and unfortunate for the country,” the minister said. “The Prime Minister is the leader of 140 crore people; he is the world’s most popular and strongest leader. The Congress party is talking about digging his grave…,” he added, seeking an apology from the Congress leadership.

Both Houses were adjourned till noon amid loud protests from the BJP and its ally MPs.

When the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon, Congress members countered the Treasury onslaught by demanding an apology from home minister Amit Shah for allegedly using abusive language while speaking on electoral reforms last week. This led to another adjournment till 2pm.

Senior Congress leaders did not respond to the government’s demand for an apology. Congress leader Udit Raj said the slogan may have been raised by someone at the rally, but it was not the stand of the party. “Some people raise such slogans, and we cannot control such a huge crowd,” Raj told reporters.