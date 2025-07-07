Palakkad Nipah patient's condition remains critical, containment measures in place

The condition of the Nipah virus-infected patient reported in this north Kerala district remains critical, and all possible treatment is being provided, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

The 38-year-old woman, a native of Thachanattukara, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in neighbouring Kozhikode district.

Another patient, a Malappuram native, had succumbed to the virus last week.

As per protocol, the woman has been given monoclonal antibody treatment, with the second dose administered on Monday morning, George said after chairing a high-level review meeting at Palakkad Medical College.

"This is the first Nipah case reported in Palakkad. The patient's condition remains critical, but all available treatment is being provided," the minister told reporters after the meeting.

A total of 173 contacts have been identified—100 primary and 73 secondary. Of them, 52 are considered high-risk and 48 low-risk, she said.

All five samples tested in the district so far have returned negative. Four more samples will be tested at Manjeri Medical College on Monday, she added.

A three-kilometre radius around the patient’s house has been declared a containment zone, with strict surveillance being carried out by the district collector and district police chief.

The minister also warned of strict action against those spreading false information related to the outbreak.

The meeting was attended by the district collector, police chief, and senior health officials, an official statement said.

Nipah virus infection, according to the WHO website, is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person.

