MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 August 2025

Odisha to sterilise stray dogs, launch statewide census and vaccination drive

The initiative will be implemented with the help of NGOs and municipalities

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.08.25, 10:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Odisha government will soon launch a state-wide drive to sterilise, vaccinate and conduct a census of stray dogs, following the Supreme Court’s intervention on their management in New Delhi.

The initiative will be implemented with the help of NGOs and municipalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To support the exercise, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will collect and display information about stray dogs in each ward. Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog-bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024.

Fisheries and animal resources development minister Gokulananda Mallick said: “We will follow the Supreme Court’s order in letter and spirit. All steps will be taken to reduce the menace humanely. Dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated and released back to their original locations, while violent animals will be kept in shelters.”

The apex court has directed that only sterilised and immunised dogs can be released, while aggressive or infected ones should be sheltered. Officials estimate around seven lakh strays and 65,000 pet dogs in Odisha, though thousands of pets remain unregistered.

The minister said people can report dog-bite cases and accidents on the toll-free number 1962. Citizens recounted harrowing experiences: Ajay Patra, an ITI student, said he suffered head injuries after a stray caused a road accident. Working woman Mitanjali Pradhan added: “I’ve seen people go into a coma after such attacks.”

BMC mayor Sulochana Das said sterilisation and vaccination will begin soon, with data on strays and pets displayed area-wise. However, officials admit the corporation lacks adequate manpower, making the task a challenge.

RELATED TOPICS

Stray Dogs Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After SBI, Bank of India tags Reliance Comm; Anil Ambani as fraud, firm denies allegations

Previously, State Bank of India had done the same in June this year, alleging misappropriation of bank funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of the loans
Tejashwi Yadav.
Quote left Quote right

Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word jumla has also become a crime... They fear the truth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT