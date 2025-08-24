Odisha to sterilise stray dogs, launch statewide census and vaccination drive

The Odisha government will soon launch a state-wide drive to sterilise, vaccinate and conduct a census of stray dogs, following the Supreme Court’s intervention on their management in New Delhi.

The initiative will be implemented with the help of NGOs and municipalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To support the exercise, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will collect and display information about stray dogs in each ward. Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog-bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024.

Fisheries and animal resources development minister Gokulananda Mallick said: “We will follow the Supreme Court’s order in letter and spirit. All steps will be taken to reduce the menace humanely. Dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated and released back to their original locations, while violent animals will be kept in shelters.”

The apex court has directed that only sterilised and immunised dogs can be released, while aggressive or infected ones should be sheltered. Officials estimate around seven lakh strays and 65,000 pet dogs in Odisha, though thousands of pets remain unregistered.

The minister said people can report dog-bite cases and accidents on the toll-free number 1962. Citizens recounted harrowing experiences: Ajay Patra, an ITI student, said he suffered head injuries after a stray caused a road accident. Working woman Mitanjali Pradhan added: “I’ve seen people go into a coma after such attacks.”

BMC mayor Sulochana Das said sterilisation and vaccination will begin soon, with data on strays and pets displayed area-wise. However, officials admit the corporation lacks adequate manpower, making the task a challenge.