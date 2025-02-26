MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF troops along international border at Pathankot in Punjab

A spokesperson of the BSF, Jammu frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident

PTI Published 26.02.25, 10:24 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead early Wednesday morning by BSF troops along the international border at Pathankot in Punjab, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area along the IB. Despite being challenged by the BSF troops, the intruder did not stop after crossing over onto this side, they said.

The intruder was subsequently shot dead and his identity is being ascertained, the officials said.

A spokesperson of the BSF, Jammu frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident.

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan international border, including a 553-km stretch in Punjab.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

