Pakistan springs ‘May 18’ riddle on 'ceasefire' as DGMOs hold fresh talks, extend border truce

The directors-general of military operations of India and Pakistan on Thursday spoke to each other over the hotline, their third conversation since the cessation of hostilities was announced on May 10, and decided to continue the confidence-building measure to reduce the alertness level along the border.

Agence France-Presse in a report quoted Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar

as saying that both sides had a conversation on Thursday and “it is a ceasefire until May 18”.

The Indian Army, which neither confirmed nor denied the AFP report, said in a statement on Thursday night: “Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measure so as to reduce the alertness level. As the situation develops further, we shall intimate you.”

There is, however, no clarity on why the two sides decided to continue the confidence-building measure again, as both sides had already reached an understanding on it, and why the ceasefire was until May 18. Dar said the country’s military had agreed to extend the ceasefire with India until Sunday during a phone call between the

two armies on Thursday, AFP said.

“He told parliament that both sides had ‘military to military communications’ on Wednesday and Thursday, and ‘today we had a conversation and it is a ceasefire until May 18’,” the report said.

Sources in the defence ministry said the two DGMOs deliberated on Thursday on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

India had conveyed that any future act of terror would be considered an “act of war” against the country and would be responded to accordingly.

Two days after both sides reached an understanding following talks between the DGMOs, the two officers spoke again on Monday. After the conversation, the Indian Army had said: “Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.”