Pakistan government's X account blocked in India after Pahalgam terror attack

The Pakistan government's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been withheld in India, following escalating diplomatic strain between the two nations.

The action follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, at an idyllic meadow.

India took a firm stance against Pakistan, announcing a suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement between the two countries.

Accessed from India, the social media platform now displays a message on the page indicating that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

This marks the fourth reported instance of Pakistan's official Twitter account being restricted from view in India. Previously, in March 2023 and in October 2022, the account was withheld, following a similar incident in July 2022. Although it was briefly reactivated and became visible after the July restriction, access was once again limited in the following months.

According to X’s guidelines, the platform takes such actions in response to valid legal demands, such as court orders or requests from law enforcement agencies.