Epicentre of terrorism: Indian army chief points to Pakistan over violence in J&K

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said Pakistan was the “epicentre” of terrorism and the cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir was being “orchestrated” from that country as 60 per cent of terrorists neutralised in the region over the past year were Pakistani nationals.

He, however, described the situation in the Union Territory as “firmly” under control and noted that the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) “continues to hold, though infiltration attempts persist”.

“Last year, 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. Eighty per cent of the terrorists active in the state are also Pakistanis at a time when we are moving towards tourism from terrorism,” Dwivedi said while addressing his annual media conference ahead of Army Day celebrations on January 15.

The spate of terror attacks in the region over the past several months has left the Centre red-faced considering its claim of normality and its “all-is-well” narrative in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The army chief underscored that infiltration attempts were also continuing, including from the International Border sector, and terrorist activities had increased in north Kashmir and the Doda-Kishtwar belt in recent months. He, however, said the overall violence parameters are under control.

He said the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side remained “intact”. The army has also been given a go-ahead for emergency procurement for counter-terror operations, he said.

“We witnessed more than five lakh pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra this time and the peaceful conduct of elections is an indicator of a positive change,” he said.

Manipur peace bid

The army chief said the incidents of violence in strife-torn Manipur were continuing but the synergised efforts of security forces and proactive government initiatives had brought the situation under control.

“In Manipur, cyclic incidents of violence are continuing but security forces are working to bring peace. Enhanced surveillance and dominance over the Myanmar border are on. Fencing is also in progress. Synergised efforts by security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation in Manipur under control,” General Dwivedi said.

“We are working to establish peace in the region. Various NGOs and our(military) veterans are reaching out to the community leaders to give effect to a kind of reconciliation.”

Manipur has been rocked by periodic violent clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki communities for more than 20 months, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves and leaving over 200 dead and 67,000 displaced.

“The overall perspective on Manipur as of today is that the tribal affiliations have taken a strong line. But we have to work with the whole-of-nation approach to ensure that reconciliation takes place. And I am very hopeful that with the new governor (former home secretary Ajay Bhalla) who has gone there, that step towards this will be taken,” the army chief said.

General Dwivedi hinted at the role of external forces and said the army was in regular contact with its Myanmar counterpart.

“External dimension cannot be ruled out. There are some activities taking place on the Myanmar side. It is claimed that rebel groups are fighting with the Myanmar Army. As a result, there is migration that is taking place, so there is an influx of refugees. There was a time when even soldiers from the other side had walked into this side. We have made sure that all those who are coming here are treated as refugees and due respect, consideration and harbour should be provided,” he said.