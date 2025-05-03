MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Pahalgam victim’s widow: Why are we doing Hindu-Muslim? The terrorists were not people but monsters

Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband was killed in the attack, says the nation abandoned them and the focus should be on justice, not communal blame

Our Web Desk Published 03.05.25, 06:52 PM
Aishanya Dwivedi

Aishanya Dwivedi File picture

Shubham Dwivedi had finished saying the word “Hindu” before he was shot. His wife, Aishanya, standing beside him, didn’t realise what was happening until it was too late.

“They asked us, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ When we said we were Hindu, they just shot him,” she told BBC Hindi in an interview last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young couple from Uttar Pradesh had recently married and were visiting Kashmir with family when terrorists struck in the Pahalgam area.

Shubham was among the 26 people killed.

Now, Aishanya has asked a question that’s echoing far beyond her own grief: “Why are we making this about Hindu or Muslim?”

“They were terrorists,” she said. “They are not people. They have no religion. They are monsters.”

In a firm rebuke to attempts at communalising the incident, Aishanya emphasised what she believes is the true failure, not of the people but of the state.

“Actually, I can say it: our country abandoned us there. Our government abandoned us. Our Army abandoned us,” she said.

Aishanya said there was no visible protection the day the attackers struck.

All through Kashmir, CRPF personnel were stationed every 30 metres, but at the spot where the attack happened, there was no one.

“God knows whether it was a failure of intelligence, of planning, or just acknowledgement. But there was a failure. At home, our parents protect us. In a country, the government and the army are responsible for protecting us,” she added.

She said the terrain made it impossible to run or hide. “It is the kind of mountain that people can’t easily escape from. I don’t know how we escaped. I don’t know what higher power brought us down to safety.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that India will “punish every terrorist and their backers.” But to survivors like Aishanya, the wound isn’t just personal.”

Some sections of society have attempted to assign religious blame, but Aishanya insists that such division only compounds the tragedy.

“Why are we talking about Hindus and Muslims and Brahmins?” she asked. “They are not humans. They are monsters.”

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pahalgam victim’s widow: Why Hindu-Muslim? The terrorists were not people but monsters

Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband was killed in the attack, says the nation abandoned them and the focus should be on justice, not communal blame
In this image released by @manipur_police via X on Monday, March 3, 2025, Security personnel dismantle illegal bunkers at Haraothel area under Leimakhong-PS, in Kangpokpi district of Manipur
Quote left Quote right

We have been demanding a discussion on Manipur but Modi ji did not break his silence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT