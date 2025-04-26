Pahalgam attack a divisive tactic, says Rahul Gandhi urging countrymen to stay united

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Pahalgam terror attack was aimed at dividing society and pitting brother against brother, urging the countrymen to stay united.

The Congress leader, who visited Kashmir on Friday, condemned Tuesday’s carnage at Baisaran Valley and said the entire Opposition firmly backed the Centre in its efforts to take action against the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was saddened by reports of attacks on Kashmiris in some parts of the country.

The unity call by the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came after reports that the terrorists singled out non-Muslims before killing them, which has been used by the Right-wing ecosystem to whip up communal passions.

Rahul did not make any direct reference to the purported communal designs of the militants or the campaign that had followed, but dropped subtle hints.

“The idea behind what is happening is to divide the society. It is to make brother fight brother. It is very important that every single Indian stands united, stand together, so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Rahul said it was sad to see “some people” attacking “my brothers and sisters” from Kashmir.

“I think it is very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said he met an injured person and was deeply moved by the support shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Thursday’s all-party parliamentary meeting, the Congress leader said the united Opposition “will fully support whatever step the government wants to take”.

In a post on X, Rahul termed the Pahalgam terror attack a “terrible tragedy” and said he had come to the Valley to understand the situation and help.

“All the people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this horrific attack and have fully supported the country. I met an injured person. My condolences and affection are with those who have lost their loved ones. I want to assure everyone that the whole country stands united with them,” he wrote.

Rahul also met chief minister Omar Abdullah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Omar on Friday said he had sent his cabinet ministers to various cities to ensure the safety of traders and students from Jammu and Kashmir.

“With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my cabinet ministers to various cities across the country,” Omar wrote on X.

“The J&K government will stand with its people — anywhere, everywhere,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) had on Thursday said it had received over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country following the attack.

The JKSA has released emergency helpline numbers and set up a team to support students and communicate with the authorities. The group later said the situation was under control and had de-escalated because of swift and coordinated intervention by central and state governments.