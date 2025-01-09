Pact between IIT Bhubaneswar and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute for research on transport

IIT Bhubaneswar on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to collaborate for research in the field of traffic and transportation.

The MoU was signed by Dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy), IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof Dinakar Pasla and Director, CSIR-CRRI, Prof Manoranjan Parida, in presence of Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The major thrust areas of research on which both the parties will jointly work are traffic and transportation engineering, pavement engineering, road safety and other allied civil engineering areas such as geotechnical engineering and bridge engineering.

The MoU intends to promote collaborative research, facilitate the exchange of ideas, development of new knowledge, and to enhance high quality research acumen.

The modes of cooperation will include exchanges of faculty and students for the purposes of research and teaching, development and implementation of collaborative research projects, professional development programs, and capacity-building efforts, and dissemination of findings through scholarly publications, white papers, and in the media.