Owaisi underlines intelligence failure in Pahalgam massacre, Sanjay Raut cites ‘BJP hate politics from Bengal to Kashmir’

Two Opposition politicians, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, targeted the Narendra Modi government over the terrorist attack on a meadow in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

Raut blamed BJP’s “politics of hate” while Owaisi pointed out that the attack “is also an intelligence failure”.

Asked about reports quoting family members of some of the victims that said the terrorists asked for people’s religion before shooting them down, Raut told reporters in Mumbai: "If terrorists ask for religion before killing people, then BJP's politics of hate is responsible for it."

The politics of hate will "boomerang" someday, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"No one else is [responsible for it]. This is a result of the hate that is being spread from West Bengal to Jammu Kashmir," he charged.

“They [Modi government] are busy 24 hours in forming and toppling governments and putting Opposition leaders in jail. How will they protect people? Raut said.

"Amit Shah is a failed home minister in the history of the country. The entire country is seeking his resignation. He has no right to occupy that post even for a day.”

Raut claimed the government will carry out a "surgical strike" and do politics as the Bihar elections are around the corner.

Raut said that after demonetisation the prime minister had said this exercise will end terrorism in the country. But, the instances of terror attacks are increasing and they are "lying" in Parliament (about terror-related incidents), he alleged.

They don't allow information about the incidents to come out in public, Raut claimed.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Narendra Modi government fix accountability over the incident.

He called the attack more dangerous, condemnable and painful than the similar incidents in Uri and Pulwama.

The Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the incident and expressed hope that the government will teach a lesson to all these terrorists and ensure justice to the families of victims at the earliest.

"The terrorists indiscriminately killed innocent people after asking their religion in Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this. We expect the government would take strict action. Another important thing is that this is also an intelligence failure," he said.

The Narendra Modi government should see to it that to what extent their deterrence policy is succeeding or not, he said.

The intention of the terrorists, who came from the neighbouring country is to spread terror and kill innocents here in India, he said.

"This is a painful incident and it is a massacre," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM stands with the families of victims of the incident and pray for the early wellbeing of those injured, he said.

He further said efforts (by some forces) were being made to inflict loss to the tourism industry in Kashmir.