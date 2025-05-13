Operation Keller: Gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, three terrorists killed

The Indian Army, based on intelligence inputs of a Rashtriya Rifles unit, launched a counter-terrorism operation in the general area of Shoekal Keller in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The operation, known as Operation Keller, was initiated based on specific intelligence received about the presence of terrorists in the region.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the region. They said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, armed forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists. The identities of the terrorists are yet to be confirmed.

Military officials confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, as security forces continue to search the area for any other possible threats. Reinforcements have been deployed to ensure the safety of civilians in the vicinity and to maintain a strict watch over the area.

The successful operation comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Indian Army and security forces to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the volatile regions of Shopian and Pulwama.

‘Future terror will be act of war’

On May 10, top government sources said any future act of terror in India will be considered an "act of war" against the country and will be responded to accordingly.

With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents and makes clear its intention to respond to the perpetrators and conspirators, in what is seen as a message to Pakistan -- a country linked to various terrorist groups involved in targeting Indians.

The decision came amid the conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.