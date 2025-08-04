MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Only Biharis for Bihar teacher jobs? Nitish Kumar unveils new hiring rule before polls

The announcement came ahead of the assembly elections in the state, which are due this year.

Published 04.08.25, 04:58 PM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a 'domicile policy' in recruitment of government teachers.

The CM, however, did not specify what percentage of recruitments was to be reserved for those born and raised in the state.

"The Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules to give priority to the residents (domicile) of Bihar in the recruitment of teachers," Kumar said in a post on X.

"Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education system," he said.

This will be implemented from the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-4, which will be conducted this year, while TRE-5 will be held in 2026, the chief minister said.

Instructions have also been given to conduct Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) before the organisation of TRE-5, he said.

Nitish Kumar Bihar Polls Teacher
