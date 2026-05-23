Online study push in central universities after PM Modi's austerity appeal over fuel crisis

Central educational institutions have introduced virtual classes, online meetings, work from home and reduced use of personal vehicles following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal amid a fuel crisis.

Institutions like the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have issued orders or notices with instructions to be followed by students, faculty members and other staff.

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The CUK order says that a dean’s committee had recommended the austerity measures in view of the prevailing situation in the country. The university has mandated online classes and work from home on Fridays and Green Saturdays (alternate Saturdays).

A notification issued by Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand, has mandated that all meetings be conducted online.

“...It is hereby notified that all such meetings requiring travel of outstation experts/ members, scheduled after 20 May 2026, shall preferably be conducted through virtual (online) mode using appropriate online platforms, until further orders,” it says.

A circular issued by the NCERT has urged students and staff who live on the campuses of the five Regional Institutes of Education to walk to the institution.

“Employees and students residing within the campuses should, as far as possible, walk to the office/institute. Employees and students in nearby areas should use bicycles and public transport. Employees commuting from distant places should make maximum use of car-pooling and public transport such as buses, metro and train,” the circular says.

A faculty member of a central university, who did not wish to be identified, said these measures appeared to have been taken to “please the government” and that they might not be continued for long.