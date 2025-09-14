MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 September 2025

Building collapse claims 1 in Koraput

Authorities have suggested declaring the entire complex unsafe to prevent further risk

Subhashish Mohanty Published 14.09.25, 07:30 AM
The collpased building in Koraput on Saturday

The collpased building in Koraput on Saturday The Telegraph

One person died when a market building collapsed near the Koraput bus stand on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Lokanth, who ran a shop in the complex. The 35-year-old building caved in around 1.35 pm while renovation work was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two individuals were injured in the incident.

Teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the fire services, assisted by local residents, carried out rescue operations.

Assistant fire officer (Jeypore) Suresh Barik told The Telegraph: “The collapse occurred during renovation work when workers were demolishing parts of the structure to construct a pillar.” Officials said incessant rains in recent weeks may have further weakened the already dilapidated building.

Witnesses reported a loud cracking noise before the structure caved in. While some occupants managed to escape, others were trapped inside. “The building had no supporting pillars and was in a ramshackle condition. Seven to eight shops were housed in the same complex,” a senior official said.

Authorities have suggested declaring the entire complex unsafe to prevent further risk. The site is located in a densely populated area near the bus stand and the SP’s office, where a bigger tragedy could have occurred.

District officials rushed to the site and deployed police in large numbers to control the crowd.

Rescue operations were continuing at the time of reporting.

RELATED TOPICS

Building Collapse Koraput
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Road to future & the roadmap they didn’t get: After 864 days, Modi finally visits Manipur

The dominant view was that the Prime Minister's speeches had focused too narrowly on development while sidestepping the urgent need for concrete solutions to end the bitter conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, which has killed over 260 people and displaced 60,000
Ryan Ten Doeschate
Quote left Quote right

Following direction of what BCCI, Indian govt decided is right for country at the moment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT