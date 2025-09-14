Building collapse claims 1 in Koraput

One person died when a market building collapsed near the Koraput bus stand on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Lokanth, who ran a shop in the complex. The 35-year-old building caved in around 1.35 pm while renovation work was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two individuals were injured in the incident.

Teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the fire services, assisted by local residents, carried out rescue operations.

Assistant fire officer (Jeypore) Suresh Barik told The Telegraph: “The collapse occurred during renovation work when workers were demolishing parts of the structure to construct a pillar.” Officials said incessant rains in recent weeks may have further weakened the already dilapidated building.

Witnesses reported a loud cracking noise before the structure caved in. While some occupants managed to escape, others were trapped inside. “The building had no supporting pillars and was in a ramshackle condition. Seven to eight shops were housed in the same complex,” a senior official said.

Authorities have suggested declaring the entire complex unsafe to prevent further risk. The site is located in a densely populated area near the bus stand and the SP’s office, where a bigger tragedy could have occurred.

District officials rushed to the site and deployed police in large numbers to control the crowd.

Rescue operations were continuing at the time of reporting.