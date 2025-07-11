‘One arrow, two targets’: Congress takes a dig at PM Modi after RSS chief’s retirement remarks

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks suggesting that individuals should step aside after the age of 75, sparking political speculation over whether the comment was a veiled message for the Prime Minister, who turns 75 in September 2026.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X: "Poor award-winning Prime Minister! What a homecoming - reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that - he too will turn 75 on September 11, 2025! One arrow, two targets!"

The comments came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat referred to the tradition of stepping aside at 75, during a book launch in Nagpur on July 9, held in honour of Moropant Pingle — a key ideologue of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Bhagwat said, “When one is draped in a shawl at 75, it signifies that we’ve aged. It’s time to make space for others.” He was recalling Pingle's views that after the age of 75, one should step aside and let others take over responsibilities.

Although Bhagwat did not name the Prime Minister, the timing and phrasing of his comment prompted a flurry of political reactions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut commented, “Modi forcibly retired leaders like Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Jaswant Singh citing age. Let’s see if he follows the same path now.” He went on to ask, "Will Modi retire?"

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also weighed in, saying, “Preaching without practice is always dangerous. It is unprincipled that the Margdarshak Mandal was given compulsory retirement applying the 75 years age limit but indications are clear that current dispensation will be exempted from this rule.”

The BJP has long faced scrutiny over its unofficial “retirement at 75” rule — an age threshold that led to several senior leaders being sidelined. In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told The Week, “No one above 75 has been given tickets. This is the party’s decision.”

However, Shah later clarified in May 2023 that there was “no retirement clause” in the BJP constitution, asserting, “Modi ji will continue to lead till 2029. There’s no truth in retirement rumours. The INDIA bloc won’t win the upcoming elections with lies.”

Union minister Rajnath Singh also dismissed the idea of a formal retirement rule, stating, “It was never decided. You can write in bold letters that no such decision was taken… I was party president, and I am saying it forcefully that there was no such decision at all. Had it been decided, it would have been mentioned in the party constitution.”