On yellow alert, Mumbai soaked in rain as heatwave makes way for thunderstorms in Delhi

Delhi and Mumbai are now soaked in rain after an overnight spell.

Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall overnight and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted more showers at isolated places in the city and suburbs, while Delhi faced the much-needed respite from the heatwave.

'Yellow' alert sounded

The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The city witnessed heavy showers overnight along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers, and no major waterlogging was reported.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Sunday, the island city received 31 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 21 mm and 20 mm rainfall, respectively, as per the civic officials.

A high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 2.52 pm on Sunday and a low tide of 1.91 metres at 8.55 pm.

On Monday, there is forecast of a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am, the officials said.

Rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi

Delhi received much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave on Sunday as rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms swept through the city, lowering temperatures and improving air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the national capital, cautioning residents against venturing outdoors. The IMD said, "moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph" affected Delhi during the early hours.

The change in weather conditions can be attributed to a western disturbance which will most likely impact northwest India. "A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi," senior IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar, inform PTI.

Eight dead in Maharashtra

At least eight persons were killed, mostly due to lightning strikes, as heavy rains pummelled parts of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The weather department has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Raigad and an orange alert for Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg, and ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, they said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed for rescue operations.

As per the state disaster management report, Ratnagiri recorded the highest rainfall at 88.1 mm, followed by Raigad with 65.3 mm, Sindhudurg with 43.8 mm, Thane with 29.6 mm, and Yavatmal with 27.5 mm, in 24 hours ending at 11 am.

According to authorities, eight people have lost their lives, and 10 have suffered injuries in different parts of the state.

Fatalities, mostly due to lightning strikes, were reported in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Nandurbar, and Amravati, they said.

Yellow warning for Himachal Pradesh

A yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph has been issued at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts from Sunday to Wednesday.

A similar yellow warning was issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on Monday and Wednesday, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

Monsoon likely to arrive in Jharkhand

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Jharkhand between June 17-19, with forecasts for widespread rainfall during the period, a weather department official said on Sunday.

A ‘yellow’ alert (heavy rainfall) has been issued for Monday in some pockets of southwest and central parts of the state, while an ‘orange’ alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) was sounded for two days from June 17 in parts of southwest and central Jharkhand, he said.