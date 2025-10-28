Omar Abdullah seeks NIA nod for survey in cable car project linking Pahalgam town to Baisaran

Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government had sought the National Investigation Agency’s permission for ground surveys and technical studies relating to a 1.4km cable car project connecting Pahalgam town to the Baisaran meadow that witnessed the April massacre.

The chief minister’s comments mark a rare admission by an elected government of an open secret — that Jammu and Kashmir authorities often need permission from central establishments, such as the all-powerful NIA or the army, to undertake development projects.

The NIA is investigating the April 22 attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator and triggered a military conflict between India and Pakistan. The Baisaran meadow has since been closed to visitors.

Sources said the official process for the ropeway project began before the Baisaran attack. Till now, tourists have had to walk or take a pony ride from Pahalgam to Baisaran.

Omar, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said in a written reply to the Assembly that the ropeway construction agency “has not been able to commence the survey and other allied work due to restrictions imposed after the unfortunate Baisaran incident”.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) had earlier floated tenders for the project, and the contract had been awarded to Ronmas India

Pvt Ltd.

“LoI (letter of intent) has been issued in favour of the agency (Ronmas) and a formal agreement has been signed between JKCCC and the executing agency. However, the agency could not carry out its assignment in view of the post-Pahalgam scenario,” Omar said.

He said the construction agency had requested permission to visit the site for topography and geo-technical studies. The matter of permission for the site visit had been taken up with the deputy commissioner, who “conveyed to take up the matter with the National Investigation Agency”.

“Accordingly, the matter has been taken up with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Once the permission is received from NIA, the consultant shall start the job immediately,” Omar said.

He said the 9.13 hectares of land required for the project belong to the forest department. He added that the JKCCC had submitted the departmental proposal on the Parivesh portal for the land transfer, which was under process.

“The estimated cost of the project is between ₹100 crore and ₹120 crore, including allied infrastructure and land compensation,” he said.

“The project will be funded through the corporation’s own resources and is expected to be completed within 18 months once the required permissions are obtained.”

The lower terminal of the ropeway will be located near the Yatri Niwas at Pahalgam, and the upper terminal at Baisaran.