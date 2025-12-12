Goa BJP seeks explanation from two leaders over corruption remarks after nightclub tragedy

The Goa BJP has asked two of its senior leaders to explain their public allegations of corruption in the state’s tourism belt, remarks made in the aftermath of a nightclub fire that killed 25 people, including tourists. Party president Damodar Naik warned that the organisation “cannot be taken for granted” and said action would follow after receiving their clarifications.

MLA Michael Lobo and former tourism minister Dilip Parulekar had claimed large-scale corruption enabled illegalities in the beach belt, comments that drew attention after the December 6 blaze at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora village.

“I have heard the statement by both the leaders. I have sought clarification from them for making such statements,” Naik told reporters in Panaji on Friday. He spoke while announcing an alliance between the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming zilla panchayat election.

Naik said the party would proceed against both leaders after examining their responses. “The party cannot be taken for granted. We are running a political organisation. Everyone has to be within the limit,” he said.

Responding to the allegation by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that the ruling BJP is involved in corruption, he said, “Let Kejriwal tell us why he was thrown out of Delhi. He was claiming to give good governance.” Speaking about forging an alliance for the Zilla Parishad elections scheduled on December 20, Naik said that they have joined hands with the MGP and have shared three of the 50 seats for them.

He said both parties will contest the election in alliance.