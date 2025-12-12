Centre takes up Arunachal woman’s detention with Beijing, reiterates state’s status

The government has conveyed a firm message to China after an Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian woman was detained at Shanghai International Airport earlier this month.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh detailed the steps taken by New Delhi and restated India’s position on the status of Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of External Affairs was responding to a query on whether the government was aware of reports of an “Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian citizen being detained and allegedly harassed” in Shanghai over the mention of her birthplace, and whether India had formally raised the issue with Beijing.

Also Read India warns travellers after China detains Arunachal citizen at Shanghai airport

Singh confirmed the incident and said, "The government is aware of the incident where an Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian citizen was arbitrarily detained at Shanghai International Airport. The Indian citizen was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport for onward travel to Tokyo (Japan) via Seoul (South Korea)."

He added that the matter had been escalated immediately, saying the issue was “taken up strongly with the Chinese side in both New Delhi and Beijing.”

The minister also reaffirmed India’s consistent stance on Arunachal Pradesh. "The government has also reiterated its position to the Chinese side that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and this is an indisputable fact," he said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of China’s repeated assertions over Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as “South Tibet”. India has dismissed these claims for decades, maintaining that the state’s status is unquestionable.

Singh told Parliament that the welfare of Indians overseas remains a top priority for the government.

"Indian Mission and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incident affecting Indian nationals abroad. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the foreign country. Indian Missions/Posts abroad render all possible consular assistance to the Indian nationals, whenever required," he said.

He underlined that the government accords “highest priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indians abroad.”