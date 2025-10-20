‘Oh no Dogesh bhai, what did you do’: Welsh entrepreneur bitten by stray dog near Bengaluru airport

A Welsh entrepreneur, Olive Jones, was bitten by a stray dog while out on a morning run near the old Bengaluru airport terminal, an area maintained by the army.

The incident took place during one of his regular runs around the terminal entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones shared details of the incident on X, posting a photograph from the hospital with the caption, “I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore.

“At least the rabies shots are only Rs 350,” he said.

He received anti-rabies and tetanus injections following the incident and will undergo further treatment next month.

Also Read Kenya, Japan coaches bitten by stray dog at World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi

In his post, Jones also mentioned that he often runs near the old terminal area.

When asked why he continues to stay in India despite such experiences, Jones responded, “To folks asking me why I don't leave India, I won't because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests, I have built two startups here worth over $100m.”

He previously lead game design at Glu Mobile and Zynga before co-founding Moonfrog Games, where he helped create one of India’s most successful card games, Teen Patti Gold.

His post gained attention online, with users praising his resilience and commitment to staying in India.

“Ah, sorry to see you got bit, we really need to do something about the stray dogs in our urban areas!,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Oh no Dogesh bhai, what did you do to Oli?”

“Actually, there are a bunch of stray dogs near Commercial Street signal every day chasing me during my morning run. These dogs are becoming very aggressive,” another user said narrating a similar incident.

The incident comes just weeks after two foreign coaches were bitten by stray dogs during the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Kenya’s sprint coach Dennis Mwanzo was injured while fixing starting blocks for sprinter Stacey Obonyo when a black-and-white stray bit him on the right calf.

In a separate case, Japanese assistant coach Meiko Okumatsu was also bitten during a training session at the warm-up track.

The incidents come against the backdrop of Supreme Court orders on Delhi’s stray dog population.

On August 11, the court directed that all stray dogs be relocated to dedicated shelters, but the decision was later modified following protests from animal-welfare groups.

The court then ruled that dogs should be sterilised, vaccinated and returned to their original localities in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.