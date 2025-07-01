Officer assaulted by ‘BJP goons’ in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik seeks action

A senior officer of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), holding the rank of Additional Commissioner, was dragged out of his office and assaulted by a group of youths while he was conducting a grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

The youths were affiliated with the BJP, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, in a post on his social media account, wrote: “Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA candidate. What is more appalling is that this happened in broad daylight, in the heart of the capital city—#Bhubaneswar—to a senior officer while he was in his office, hearing grievances of people.”

Naveen asked chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take exemplary action not only against the accused but also the political leaders who orchestrated the shameful attack. “The people named by the officer in his FIR have behaved like criminals. If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the government? I only hope that Majhi directs immediate action to be taken to restore faith in his government and not allow this heinous act to go unpunished like the assault on an officer by the ex-governor’s son. The people of Odisha will not forgive this,” Naveen said.

The officer in his FIR said: “At around 11.20am, while the meeting was in progress in the presence of other officers, staff, and members of the public, six to seven unknown individuals of heavily built physique entered the premises unauthorisedly and sat directly in front of me. They aggressively asked me whether I had spoken to Jagannath Pradhan. I responded truthfully that I had a telephonic discussion with him earlier today. Upon hearing this, all of them suddenly stood up and began to physically assault me without provocation.”

The officer also said the accused tried to murder him. “While I was trying to shield myself and pleaded for mercy, they threatened me and attempted to forcefully drag me into a vehicle, saying I must come to Jagannath Pradhan and apologise,” Sahoo stated in his FIR.

The officer also accused the group of forcefully snatching his phone and uploading scandalous content to his WhatsApp.

Police have arrested three people in this connection. The accused have been identified as Jeeven Rout, Rashmi Mohapatra and Debasis Pradhan. “Further investigation is in process. Involvement of other persons is being ascertained,” a police release said.

However, it is yet to be known what BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, who is believed to have sent them, actually wanted from the officer. Pradhan was the BJP candidate for the Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat in the 2024 election.

BMC officials on Monday staged a dharna demanding action against the accused.