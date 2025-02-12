MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Odisha Vigilance seizes disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3.10 crore from sub-collector

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday raided the house of a senior OAS (Odisha Administrative Officer) Bidyadhar Pati, who is working as tahasildar, Remuna, in Balasore district, and found huge properties in his name

Subhashish Mohanty Published 12.02.25, 11:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday confiscated disproportionate assets worth over 3.10 crore from a sub-collector. All the properties accumulated by the former sub-collector of Jharsuguda were disproportionate to his known source of income.

The vigilance, in a release, said, “The Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar passed an order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to the tune of 3.10 crore of Pradeep Kumar Barik, former sub-collector in Jharsuguda. The property includes one multi storeyed building, two plots and cash and gold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The release said earlier Pradeep Kumar Barik, former sub-collector, Jharsuguda, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance under various sections of the IPC for possession of referred assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was convicted by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday raided the house of a senior OAS (Odisha Administrative Officer) Bidyadhar Pati, who is working as tahasildar, Remuna, in Balasore district, and found huge properties in his name, including flats, apartments, bank and other deposits. Bank and other deposits and investments are being ascertained.

Assets worth 2.5 crore including postal deposits of 1 crore and 22 lakh bank deposits were unearthed by the vigilance during the house search of the tahasildar Bidyadhar Pati.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Vigilance Disproportionate Assets
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

King Abdullah II of Jordan rebuffs Donald Trump's proposal to displace Palestinians in Gaza

His pushback came after President Trump insisted that the United States has the authority to 'take' Gaza
Narendra Modi and Trump
Quote left Quote right

Clearly, the Trump administration is prioritising relations with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT