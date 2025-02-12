Odisha Vigilance seizes disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3.10 crore from sub-collector

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday confiscated disproportionate assets worth over ₹3.10 crore from a sub-collector. All the properties accumulated by the former sub-collector of Jharsuguda were disproportionate to his known source of income.

The vigilance, in a release, said, “The Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar passed an order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to the tune of ₹3.10 crore of Pradeep Kumar Barik, former sub-collector in Jharsuguda. The property includes one multi storeyed building, two plots and cash and gold.”

The release said earlier Pradeep Kumar Barik, former sub-collector, Jharsuguda, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance under various sections of the IPC for possession of referred assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was convicted by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday raided the house of a senior OAS (Odisha Administrative Officer) Bidyadhar Pati, who is working as tahasildar, Remuna, in Balasore district, and found huge properties in his name, including flats, apartments, bank and other deposits. Bank and other deposits and investments are being ascertained.

Assets worth ₹2.5 crore including postal deposits of ₹ 1 crore and ₹22 lakh bank deposits were unearthed by the vigilance during the house search of the tahasildar Bidyadhar Pati.