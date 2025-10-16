Odisha to showcase maritime legacy, growth plans at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai

Odisha will participate as a state partner at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai, where it will showcase its rich maritime legacy and emerging leadership in the sector.

During the event, the state will unveil the Odisha Inland Vessel Rules, 2025, aimed at strengthening regulatory support for inland water transport. It will also sign strategic pacts with the Indian Ports Association, Paradip Port Authority, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. and Inland Waterways Authority of India to boost infrastructure, tourism and maritime trade.

Odisha will highlight its growing role in green hydrogen production and export, alongside its focus on shipbuilding, ship repair and recycling, captive jetty development and port-led industrial growth.

A coffee table book chronicling Odisha’s journey from ancient Kalinga’s naval prowess to modern maritime ambitions will be released, along with a report on the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan that outlines a long-term vision for integrated maritime development.

These decisions were taken at the 6th board meeting of the Odisha Maritime Board chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja at Lok Seva Bhavan. The board reviewed key initiatives and finalised a roadmap to position Odisha as a hub of sustainable maritime development.

The board resolved to work in a mission mode to fast-track ongoing and new initiatives aligned with state and national maritime goals.

Officials said Odisha will use the maritime week to reaffirm its commitment to reclaiming its maritime legacy and strengthening its coastal economy.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is planning MoUs worth over ₹10 lakh crore, with Paradip Port expected to account for nearly one-tenth of the total at more than ₹1 lakh crore.