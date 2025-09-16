Odisha schools told to plant 75 lakh saplings on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday amid exams

Schoolchildren and teachers in Odisha will have to participate in a campaign to plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17, coinciding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a directive by the state government that appeared oblivious to the ongoing first-term examinations.

Jyotirmayee Pradhan, special secretary of the forest, environment and climate change department, has issued an order to the district collectors to ensure a successful plantation drive.

"It has been designed to involve district administrations, school students, teachers, members of eco-development committees, farmers, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, self-help group members, My Bharat volunteers, industries, banking establishments and youths in this drive," said the letter received by the schools.

A teacher said that saplings had arrived at the schools, and students had been asked to participate from 9am to 11am. "We have the half-yearly examination going on. But the government wants that plantation to be carried out on that day. We had to change the timing of the exam. Many students may not take part because of the exam," said a teacher.

In a video message, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the event would be organised to honour Modi. "This year, we have a target to plant 7.5 crore saplings. The Prime Minister's birthday is on 17th September. Modi’s leadership in making India a strong and developed nation is appreciated globally. He has special attention for Odisha’s development too. To honour his sincerity towards Odisha’s development, 75 lakh saplings will be planted on that day. This will be a real gift by the people of Odisha to Modiji,” he said.

Lawyer and educationist Ashok Agrawal said that the plantation drive was a political activity in which schoolchildren and teachers should not be asked to get involved. School infrastructure in Odisha is sub-standard and the quality of education is poor, he said.

"It is a violation of the rights of the children to involve them in activities which are meant to glorify a political leader. Children are being used as pawns in this political campaign. This is completely wrong," Agrawal said.

A member of the Right To Education Forum said plantations are usually done at the onset of monsoon, but the season is almost over. "This is misuse of power by the state government to please the political boss," he said.