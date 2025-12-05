Cyberabad police website returns online after hacking attempt while probe continues

The Cyberabad police website, which had been under attack from unidentified cyber hackers for over a week, has been fully restored following technical maintenance and backend upgrades, sources said on Thursday.

Unidentified cyber hackers targeted websites of the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, following which the portals were taken offline.

Sources said the Cyberabad and Rachakonda websites began malfunctioning 10 days ago. Later, some officials noticed that visitors attempting to access the sites were being redirected to external gaming/ betting links. The sites were then taken offline to prevent visitors from landing on a betting page.

The website of the Rachakonda police commissionerate is still offline and is expected to be restored soon.

The cyber attack was first flagged by the Cyberabad police IT cell, which noticed that visitors were being diverted to unauthorised links. Senior police officers immediately approached a Delhi-based cyber security firm working under the National Informatics Centre's (NIC) supervision to identify and fix vulnerabilities.

The NIC, which hosts the police websites along with several other government portals, has taken up restoration work.

"There is no evidence so far of any data compromise," said an official.