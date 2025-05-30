Odisha raises upper age limit for entry into government services to 42 years from 32 mark

The Odisha government has raised the upper age limit bar for entry into government services to 42 years from the existing 32 years mark.

The age relaxation will be applicable for all services except uniform services.

A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday. The government raised the age limit for entry into government services under the Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989.

On Thursday, various organisations turned up at the state guest house and hailed the chief minister for the decision.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said: “The state government had received several representations from various quarters to raise the upper age limit to enable the candidates who had crossed their age bars to participate in the recruitment process. The candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Socially and Economically Backward classes (SEBC), women, ex-servicemen and people with disabilities will also further enjoy the age relaxation and they can appear for competitive examinations.”

The above upper age limit shall further be relaxable in case of ST, SC, SEBC, Women, Ex-Servicemen and PWDs as presecribed by the government from time time time.

As per the release, the enhancement in the upper age limit will not be applicable for jobs where the government has already prescribed a higher upper age limit. The enhancement will also not be applicable for uniformed services, including police, fire services, forest and excise services.